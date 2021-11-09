M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Acquires 745 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $42.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,531.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,388.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,388.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,129.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

