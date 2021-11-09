M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Acquires 745 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $42.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,531.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,388.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,388.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,129.05.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
