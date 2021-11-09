StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s Largest Position

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for approximately 52.5% of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $93,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,176 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,271,000 after acquiring an additional 427,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

