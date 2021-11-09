Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

AGM traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $134.23. The company had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $137.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

