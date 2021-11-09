Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.09. 2,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,496. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $333.06 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

