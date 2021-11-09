ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $48.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 827,998 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,720.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTF traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 5,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

