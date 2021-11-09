Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $723.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

