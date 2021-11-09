Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target at $24.50

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 1,535,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,218,582. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 6.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,598,303 shares of company stock worth $167,394,069 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

