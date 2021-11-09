Wedbush Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $28.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.