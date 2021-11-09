Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Pool by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Shares of POOL opened at $520.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $528.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.52 and its 200-day moving average is $461.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

