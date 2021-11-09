Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,448,000 after purchasing an additional 194,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.69 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

