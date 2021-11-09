Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,912,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $21,256,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $15,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.48. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $78.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

