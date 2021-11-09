Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.10, but opened at $50.71. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 2,179 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,591. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 115.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

