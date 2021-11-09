Pillar Price Reaches $0.0374 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and $180,676.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00226241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

