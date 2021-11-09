NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,959 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,279,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 50,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.