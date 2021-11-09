Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.21 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $42.64 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,979.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,802.58 or 0.07170199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.38 or 0.00399189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $699.21 or 0.01043908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00094057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.17 or 0.00404846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.00277688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00224595 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,583,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

