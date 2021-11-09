AirSwap Trading Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $69.66 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AirSwap has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00223997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00094740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.