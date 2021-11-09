EasyFi (EZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.46 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00006774 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00223997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00094740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

