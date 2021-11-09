Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,106 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $321.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $328.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

