Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.22% of Amedisys worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 93,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Shares of AMED opened at $182.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

