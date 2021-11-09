Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

NYSE:DE opened at $360.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.47. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $245.96 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

