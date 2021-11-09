Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $666.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

