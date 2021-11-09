West Branch Capital LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $692.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.12, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

