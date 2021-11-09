West Branch Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,709 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

