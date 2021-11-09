West Branch Capital LLC Invests $86,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Kellogg by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 258,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kellogg by 112,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.