West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,855,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 204,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 97,291 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 283,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 263,134 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of CL opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

