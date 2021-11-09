West Branch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,448 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

NYSE:WGO opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

