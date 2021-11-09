West Branch Capital LLC Invests $114,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

