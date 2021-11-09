8,603 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,673,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

