Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

CDAY stock opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,486 shares of company stock worth $79,749,952 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

