M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

SCZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,384. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.84 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

