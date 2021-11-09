M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 118,293.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 52,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 122.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 359,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 160.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

