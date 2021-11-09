Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

WTFC opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

