Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.01% of Eaton worth $598,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.6% in the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,277 shares of company stock worth $28,483,149. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Eaton stock opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

