Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.58

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.58 and last traded at $76.58, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

