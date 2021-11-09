Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $420.03

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420.03 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.66), with a volume of 38997178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.45 ($4.71).

Several analysts have weighed in on GLEN shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Get Glencore alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 350.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 549.68. The company has a market capitalization of £47.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.