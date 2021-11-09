Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.3% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 90.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $563.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

