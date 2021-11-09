AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.70

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.70 and last traded at $99.87, with a volume of 17662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.64.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $963,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,935 shares of company stock valued at $59,329,841 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

