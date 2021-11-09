Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.74

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 3191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $3,432,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after buying an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

