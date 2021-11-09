Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 90,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 346,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$379.84 million and a P/E ratio of -47.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:QUIS)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

