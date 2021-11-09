Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 90,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 346,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$379.84 million and a P/E ratio of -47.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.