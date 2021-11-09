Ikarian Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,010,637 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,499,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

