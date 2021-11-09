Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 110,647 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of RadNet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.49. 1,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,808. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

