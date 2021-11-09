Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.39. 57,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,520. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

