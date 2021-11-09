Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Acquired by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 303,196 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $253,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 21,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,831. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

