Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

