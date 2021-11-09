Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,444 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,748 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,931 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEEL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 32,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,713. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

