Brokerages Expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Engagesmart.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,641,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Engagesmart stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,417. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

