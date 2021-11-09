Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Hits $0.13

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $130,174.54 and approximately $1,008.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00076700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00079245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00100074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,121.16 or 0.99651124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.59 or 0.07069274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00020443 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UUNICLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.