KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after buying an additional 921,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.