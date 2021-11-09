Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,162.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.02.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,723,797 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.