National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $51,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $186,656,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,723,797. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

